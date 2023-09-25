No Monday winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $835M
Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red ball to win $1.08 billion.
Another rollover.
For 29 consecutive drawings there have been no winners for the top prize in Powerball.
The numbers drawn Monday evening were 10-12-22-36-50 with the Powerball of 4.
Four tickets did win $1 million each for matching the five regular numbers, three in Florida and one in Oregon.
The Wednesday jackpot will be worth an estimated $835 million, or $390.4 million in cash.
Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $1.08 billion.
The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million, says powerball.ca.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)