Nation and World

No Monday winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $835M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2023 - 9:17 pm
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, is worth an estimated $785 million, officials ...
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, is worth an estimated $785 million, officials say. A Powerball ticket is seen at a store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Another rollover.

For 29 consecutive drawings there have been no winners for the top prize in Powerball.

The numbers drawn Monday evening were 10-12-22-36-50 with the Powerball of 4.

Four tickets did win $1 million each for matching the five regular numbers, three in Florida and one in Oregon.

The Wednesday jackpot will be worth an estimated $835 million, or $390.4 million in cash.

Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $1.08 billion.

The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million, says powerball.ca.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

