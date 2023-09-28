Powerball numbers stay elusive; Saturday jackpot rises to $925M

The eighth-largest jackpot in lottery United States history was not won Wednesday when the Powerball numbers proved elusive for the 30th consecutive time..

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, is worth an estimated $850 million, officials say. A Powerball ticket is seen at a store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

No winner — again.

The eighth-largest jackpot in lottery United States history was not won Wednesday when the Powerball numbers proved elusive for the 30th consecutive drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 1-7-46-47-63 with a Powerball of 7. The multiplier was 3x.

The rollover moves the Saturday jackpot to an estimated $925 million with $432.4 million for all cash.

It will remain the eighth-largest lottery jackpot since the top seven were all worth $1 billion or more.

Four tickets matched the five regular numbers. One each was sold in California, Kansas, Maryland and New York.

$1.08B winner not yet public

Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $1.08 billion.

The winner of that jackpot has not come forward so far, according to the California Lottery. Winners have a full year to come forward, and California Lottery officials are required to make the winner’s full name public.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, say lottery officials.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.