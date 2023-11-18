U.S. says Hamas must release hostages for Gaza to get more aid

Hamas must release more hostages in return for a significant increase in aid to Gaza and a pause in fighting, one of the U.S.’s top Middle East envoys said Saturday.

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Brett McGurk. McGurk, President Joe Biden’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, said Saturday Hamas must release more hostages in return for a significant increase in aid to Gaza and a pause in fighting. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

“The surge in humanitarian relief, the surge in fuel, the pause in fighting will come when hostages are released,” said Brett McGurk, who’s President Joe Biden’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

McGurk, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, a regional security conference in Bahrain, said the U.S. approach has helped hostage negotiations so far.

Hamas, which the U.S., Canada and EU designate a terrorist organization, swarmed southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking 240 back to Gaza as hostages.

Israel has responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive on the enclave, which the Hamas-run government says have killed more than 12,000 people.

Only four of the hostages have been released, including two American citizens. Israel has freed another, while a few are known to have died, according to Hamas and Israeli officials.

The U.S. president spoke to Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Friday about trying to ensure Hamas terrorists lets go of more people. Qatar hosts members of Hamas political leadership and has been key to the hostage negotiations, acting as a mediator along with other Arab countries such as Egypt.

The hostage talks have been fraught, with Israel and Hamas terrorists blaming each other for some of them breaking down.

More aid has gone into Gaza in recent weeks, mostly food and medicine via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Fuel was sent in on Wednesday for the first time since the conflict erupted.

Israel had been reluctant to allow that, saying Hamas terrorists would use it for military operations. But it has come under more pressure, including from the U.S., as Gaza’s hospitals and water plants run out of fuel for generators.

“The track we have pursued led to the release of two Americans, a mother and a daughter, which was a pilot for what we hope will be a much larger release,” McGurk said. “Such a release of a large number of hostages would result in a significant pause in fighting, a significant pause in fighting and a massive surge of humanitarian relief.”