72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

US seeks to choke terrorist funding

By Sam Dagher Bloomberg News
October 25, 2023 - 11:50 pm
 
An Israeli soldier displays military equipment and ammunition that Hamas and Palestinian milita ...
An Israeli soldier displays military equipment and ammunition that Hamas and Palestinian militants used at the time of the attack on the Israeli south border with the Gaza Strip, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Haifa, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images/TNS)
Israeli soldiers inspect the damage of a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fire ...
Israeli soldiers inspect the damage of a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum)

The United States has called on Gulf Arab states to help clamp down on a suspected increase in fundraising by Hamas terrorists after their deadly attack on Israel this month.

Gaza terrorists have fired unrelenting rocket barrages into Israel since the conflict started.

A previously scheduled meeting of the Riyadh-based Terrorist Financing Targeting Center — a body formed in 2017 including the U.S., Saudi Arabia and five other Gulf Arabic states — was brought forward to Monday this week from next month, according to the U.S. Treasury.

At the meeting, U.S. Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, urged Gulf Cooperation Council member states to share intelligence that could be used to impose sanctions unilaterally or jointly against individuals and entities.

He said the aim is to stop any attempt by Hamas to leverage its Oct. 7 attack to amass donations and other funds.

“This moment should bring a profound sense of urgency, clarity and purpose to the work that we do,” Nelson said in his remarks at the meeting. “The ability to act — to cut off the financial flows that feed terrorism — is a duty we all share.”

Nelson assured his counterparts that legitimate humanitarian aid to Gaza, such as food, water and medicine, would not be affected by any new sanctions.

After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Nelson traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha, where many of Hamas’ political leaders are based.

Since its inception, Hamas has received political and financial support from the gas-rich Gulf emirate, which is also a close U.S. ally that has been lauded by Washington for its role in mediating the release of Americans imprisoned in Iran and by Hamas in Gaza.

The Biden administration is asking its Gulf Arab allies to look as closely as possible at the operations of previously sanctioned Hamas-linked charities and entities in their jurisdictions as well as any suspicious activities by newly created ones, said a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the delicate discussions underway.

Qatari officials declined to comment. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

“The UAE is committed to combating illegal financial activities such as money laundering and financing of terrorism,” a UAE official said.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet Satu ...
DeSantis says he’s arranged to send weapons, drones to Israel
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

The office of the Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate says it worked with groups to send privately funded weapons and ammunition for the war against Hamas.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks at the Pentagon on Thursday, Oct. ...
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
By Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he has not directly sought assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will hold off on an expected ground invasion into Gaza before hostages can be released.

More stories
Blinken intensifies diplomacy as Israel readies expected assault on Gaza
Blinken intensifies diplomacy as Israel readies expected assault on Gaza
Hezbollah-allied official: Lebanon won’t start war with Israel
Hezbollah-allied official: Lebanon won’t start war with Israel
As worries deepen, Biden heads to Israel Wednesday, US says
As worries deepen, Biden heads to Israel Wednesday, US says
US plans evacuation flights for citizens out of Israel
US plans evacuation flights for citizens out of Israel
US urges China to help prevent widening of Israel-Hamas war
US urges China to help prevent widening of Israel-Hamas war
Biden: Hamas attacked Israel to stop normalization with Saudi Arabia
Biden: Hamas attacked Israel to stop normalization with Saudi Arabia