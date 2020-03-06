Virus tops 100K cases; Markets take a beating despite good jobs report

Investors looked past February’s solid hiring numbers because they came from before the new coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.

A trader studies his screens as he prepares for the day's activities on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and the White House coronavirus task force leaders, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a coronavirus briefing with Airline CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Mike Pence, center, joined at left by Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, arrives at the Capitol to brief House members on the COVID-19 outbreak, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Congressional negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion bill to fund the government's response to the public health emergency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police, press, and congressional staff wait outside a closed-door meeting between members of the House of Representatives and Vice President Mike Pence and the White House coronavirus task force, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., second from left, speaks at a news conference after meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, the head of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK — Stocks kept falling Friday, and bond yields took more breathtaking drops as a brutal, dizzying couple weeks of trading showed no sign of letting up.

Even a better-than-expected report on U.S. jobs wasn’t enough to pull markets from the undertow. It’s usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month, but investors looked past February’s solid hiring numbers because they came from before the new coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.

Fear coursed across borders and across markets. The lowlight was another plunge in Treasury yields to more record lows. The 10-year Treasury yield falls when investors are worried about a weaker economy and inflation ahead, and it fell below 0.70% during the morning. Earlier this week, it had never in history been below 1%. It was at 1.90% at the start of the year, before the virus fears took hold.

“The bond market says the monster under the bed is much bigger and scarier than anyone expects right now,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

U.S. stock indexes slumped more than 2% in midday trading, following 3% losses for Europe and 2% losses for Asia. Crude oil lost nearly 8% on worries that producers won’t cut supplies enough to match the falling demand from an economy weakened by the virus. A measure of fear in the U.S. stock market surged 17%.

Fear of the unknown

At the heart of the drops is the fear of the unknown. The virus usually causes only mild to moderate symptoms. But because it’s new, health experts aren’t sure how far it will spread and how much damage it will ultimately do, both to health and to the economy.

The number of infections has topped 100,000 worldwide, and businesses are already reporting hits to their earnings. Apple has said manufacturing slowdowns in China is hurting its sales, and United Airlines is cutting flights in the face of weaker demand. An airline industry group says the outbreak could erase as much as $113 billion in revenue.

Not knowing how bad the viral outbreak will ultimately get, some investors are reacting by simply selling. Many analysts and professional investors say they expect the market’s sharp swings to continue as long as the number of new cases accelerates.

The S&P 500 was down 2.6%, as of 8:50 a.m. Pacific time. It has been a remarkably turbulent week, and the index is close to flat for the week even after two straight days of big losses. It started off with a 4.6% jump on Monday, then fell 2.8%, rose 4.2% and fell 3.4%.

“At this point no one can really explain why the markets behave the way they do, and what may be next,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. The only thing we can say is this high volatility is bad,”.

If Friday’s moves hold, this will be the first time the S&P 500 has swung more than 2% in either direction over five straight days since December 2008. That was during the depths of the financial crisis, when investors worried that the world’s financial system may melt down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 552 points, or 2.1%, to 25,568. It had been down as many as 894 earlier. The Nasdaq fell 2.7%.

S&P 500 off 13% in 2 weeks

The S&P 500 had set a record high just two weeks ago, on Feb. 19. It’s lost nearly 13% since then.

Given all the uncertainty around what’s ultimately a health scare, analysts say it’s difficult to find a single sell-off from the past that can provide a good perspective on what may happen next. One thing for certain is that many investors saw the stock market as expensive heading into this downturn. They said corporate profits would need to jump in 2020, as many analysts had expected to justify the prices, but the virus has now put that under threat.

The bond market sounded the alarm on the potential economic effects of the virus long before the stock market, and yields fell further Friday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to to 0.74% from 0.92% late Thursday. The 30-year yield fell to 1.31% from 1.57%.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves on expectations for moves by the Federal Reserve, fell to 0.46% from 0.62% as traders built up bets that the Fed will cut rates deeper to cushion the economic blow from the virus.

The Fed surprised the market earlier this week with a half-percentage point cut, its steepest move since 2008 and also the first move between regularly scheduled meetings since then. Investors expect other central banks around the world to follow suit in hopes of supporting markets.

At the same time, doubts are high about how much effect lower rates can have. Cheaper loans may encourage some people buy cars, homes or make other big purchases, but they can’t get workers back into factories if they’re out on quarantine.

More news about coronavirus Read here

Cases top 100,000

As of 11 a.m. Pacific time Friday, there were 101,587 worldwide cases with 3,460 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins CSSE website. The United States had 245 cases and 14 deaths.

The first two cases in Nevada were confirmed Thursday, one in Las Vegas and one in Washoe County.

As the number of people worldwide infected with the new coronavirus surpasses 100,000, there is a sense of déjà vu across the West. The spreading outbreak brought scenes of disruption like the ones that played out in Asia: runs on household basics, canceled public events and a cruise ship ordered to stay at sea over virus fears. The potential for the epidemic to deepen poverty in Africa and the Middle East as the epidemic takes an economic toll is another concern.

The new virus has spread to about 90 countries. The Netherlands reported its first virus death Friday while Serbia, Slovakia, Peru and Cameroon announced their first infections.

The new coronavirus is known to affect the elderly more than other groups.

These are some of the latest developments Friday:

Economic toll grows

The virus’ economic toll from disruptions such as halted travel, closed businesses and reduced factory orders threatens already struggling communities for months to come. The head of the United Nations’ food agency warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as virus cases worldwide closes in on 100,000 and the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East.

Virus breaches Vatican walls

A Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of coronavirus at the city-state that is home to the pope. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said non-emergency medical services at the Vatican have been closed for sanitizing. More details on the identity of the person testing positive were not made available. Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold all week and the Vatican has said he doesn’t have another pathology.

Another cruise ship anchored

Passengers on a cruise ship off the California coast were instructed to stay in their cabins as they awaited test results Friday that could show whether the coronavirus is circulating among the more than 3,500 people aboard.

Three Las Vegas family members are among the thousands.

A military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot Grand Princess by rope and later retrieved them for analysis at a lab as the vessel lay at sea off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.

Princess Cruises said 45 people were selected for testing.

Authorities undertook the testing after a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship died of the coronavirus and at least four others became infected. Some passengers from that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Toyko Olympics hold test event — minus fans, top athletes

Despite the spreading virus, Tokyo Olympic organizers have finally held a test event.

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus has forced them to rearrange or postpone several. But they allowed a sport climbing event on Friday to go ahead, with a few restrictions: no fans and no top athletes. Instead they used amateurs to test the climbing facility.

Almost all sports events and large gatherings have been shut down in Japan.

Preseason baseball is being played without fans, the soccer J-League is suspended until March 18, and a spring sumo event will be contested in an empty arena. Schools are also closed across the country.

The International Olympic Committee and local organizers say the Olympics will open as scheduled on July 24. The Paralympics are set for Aug. 25.

Virologists, however, say it’s impossible to tell if the spreading virus will allow that to happen, and a cancellation or a postponement are possible.

Twelve deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus.