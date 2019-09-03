102°F
Clark County Commission votes to raise sales tax, with conditions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2019 - 12:14 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2019 - 1:01 pm

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday voted 5-2 to raise the sales tax by one-eighth of a cent to pay for education and social services, half the amount authorized by the 2019 Legislature.

But instead of allocating the money directly to the Clark County School District for some educational programs, commissioners established a process in which the district would have to apply for the funds, justify the programs and set measurable goals.

And the tax is set to expire in June 2021, unless the commission votes to extend it.

Commissioners Larry Brown and Lawrence Weekly voted no.

“Nobody wants to be in the position that the Legislature put is in today, having to raise taxes,” said Commissioner Justin Jones. “It will have a tremendous impact on our community here.”

The tax, which was authorized by Assembly Bill 309, was approved by the Legislature on mostly party-line votes. It authorized county commissions in Nevada to pass a sales tax of up to one-quarter of 1 percent to pay for education programs including early childhood education, adult education, programs to reduce student truancy, recruiting and retaining teachers.

The bill also allows money raised by the tax to be used for developing affordable housing, reducing homelessness, and workforce training programs such as the one operating by the Culinary Union in Las Vegas.

But Jones introduced an ordinance that would allow for half of the quarter-cent tax. Instead of raising an estimated $108 million per year, the tax would bring in $54 million instead.

“I think we were very clearly able to identify programs that made sense for fifty-something million dollars,” Jones said when the ordinance was introduced in August. “But it wasn’t clear yet whether we had programs that could be implemented in short order for 100-plus million dollars for next year.”

The vote comes against the backdrop of recent unrest in the Clark County School District, where members of the Clark County Education Association had threatened to strike this month. Union and district officials, however, struck a deal to salve the sticking point, extra pay for teachers who earned advanced degrees or received other continuing education training.

The county commission insisted on a joint meeting with the board of trustees of the Clark County School District before they would consider approving the tax, to discuss how the district would be accountable for spending the extra money. “If they don’t want to do it, then that’s kind of where we end up,” Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said at the time. “But it’s on them to prove to us that student achievement is their top priority.”

The meeting took place in July, with commissioners asking about the public being able to use school facilities.

The state constitution requires tax increases be passed by a two-thirds vote of elected officials, or a majority vote of the people. Although the Legislature passed the measure by a 12-9 vote in the state Senate, it carried a requirement for commissions to muster a two-thirds vote to implement the tax. In Clark County, that requires five of seven commissioners to vote yes.

Throughout the meeting, commissioners showed they were uncomfortable with having to raise the tax to support schools, since the county isn’t directly responsible for education. Segerblom said it was the state’s inability to muster a two-thirds vote that sent the issue down to local government in the first place.

But Brown said he wasn’t sure the district should get the money that would be raised by the tax. “I’m not sure that the school district is ready for some of the programs that this legislation speaks to,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

