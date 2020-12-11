Miller’s lead over Anthony increases after recount

The county said Friday that 74 additional votes were tallied in the recount and officials were reviewing documentation for an explanation.

County Election Department staff work on the recount in the Commission District C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony at Clark County Elections headquarters in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A week-long recount in the Clark County Commission District C race has expanded Democrat Ross Miller’s lead, showing him winning the seat by 30 votes over rival Republican Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony.

The recount leaves Anthony with just one remedy: contesting the results in court.

Miller original margin of victory after an initial count was just 10 votes. That increased to 30 after county election department staff spent five days painstakingly recounting more than 153,000 votes in the race, according to county spokesman Dan Kulin. Anthony, who is term-limited on the city council, paid nearly $80,000 to have the result reexamined.

But Kulin also said 74 additional votes were tallied in the recount.

“We are in the process of reviewing our documentation to find an explanation for this difference,” he said in a statement. “However, this will be a labor-intensive process that will not be completed today.”

Race marked by discrepancies

Anthony officially filed for a recount on Dec. 3, following the narrow loss to Miller, a former secretary of state, in a race which was marked by the election department’s findings of 139 voting discrepancies.

While common in elections, the discrepancies in the contest exceeded the slim margin of victory, casting doubt over the validity of the outcome and initially leading the county commission to decline certifying the results and consider a special election.

Miller sued county lawmakers over the move, saying they had gone beyond their constitutional authority. And once it became clear that the commission would reconsider certification, Anthony sought an injunction to prevent the board from doing so.

But a county district court judge disagreed with Anthony’s premise that the discrepancies had “prevented” the election — the standard in state statute to launch a revote. Deferring to that court ruling, the Commission agreed to certify the race after all and allow the legal system to handle any disputes.

Similarities to 2009 council race

Anthony, a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department captain, won his first election to the Las Vegas City Council in 2009 by just 10 votes. His victory over Glenn Trowbridge, a former county department head, was confirmed following a recount.

In contrast to the much larger commission district, however, only 6,600 votes were cast in that council race for Ward 4.

Miller’s campaign manager Jim Ferrence served in that same capacity for Trowbridge at the time. And now, not unlike 2009, Anthony was seeking the seat filled by Larry Brown. The term-limited commissioner left the city council in 2009 following his election to the powerful county board.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.