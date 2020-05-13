Virtual town hall Thursday to cover mail ballot primary election

Clark County’s chief election official, Joe Gloria, will host a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss the state’s mail ballot-only primary election.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 6 p.m. meeting will be broadcast on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Clark County Television and at ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Questions for Gloria, the county registrar of voters, can be submitted in advance to elinfo@clarkcountynv.gov.

“In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the current primary election is being conducted entirely by mail ballot here,” Gloria said in a statement. “While this is a new process for many voters, we have tried to make it easy for everyone to return their ballots to us.”

The June 9 election, featuring state and local races, is different from past elections because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Runbeck Election Services, which was contracted by the county to handle ballot production, said this week it had mailed 1.3 million ballots to county voters.

Any voter who does not receive a mail ballot by Monday should contact the county Election Department at 702-455-8683.

Voters may use the postage-paid envelope they receive with their ballot to send it to the county’s Election Department or drop off the ballot at any one of the county’s drop-off sites. Three physical voting locations will be open for some voters who can fill out a paper provisional mail ballot on the premises, according to the county, but there will be no voting machines.

Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote for more information.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.