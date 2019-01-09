Ex-North Las Vegas city attorney to lead gaming control board

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that he will appoint Sandra Douglass Morgan as chair of the board, which oversees the state’s gaming licensing, audits, investigations and enforcement. She will replace former state Sen. Becky Harris.

Sandra Douglass Morgan (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has tapped a former North Las Vegas city attorney to lead the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Sisolak on Wednesday announced that he will appoint Sandra Douglass Morgan as chair of the board, which oversees the state’s gaming licensing, audits, investigations and enforcement. Morgan will replace Becky Harris, whose term ends on Jan. 27. Harris is a former state senator who became the first woman to chair the control board after she was appointed by former Gov. Brian Sandoval in January 2018.

Morgan currently works as the director of external affairs for AT&T Services, Inc. for Southern Nevada. She previously worked as the city attorney for North Las Vegas, and was the first African-American city attorney in the state.

“Sandra’s extensive experience and record of leadership shows that she is not only qualified to chair the Nevada Gaming Control Board, but that she will excel at it as well,” Sisolak said in a news release announcing the move.

Harris was appointed by Sandoval last year to finish the term of former Control Board Chair A.G. Burnett, who stepped down to work in the private sector.

The sexual harassment scandal that rocked Wynn Resorts Ltd. came to light just days into Harris’ tenure, and she quickly helped craft new regulations — which still await approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission — that would require gaming license holders to check in annually with the board on harassment topics.

Sisolak thanked Harris and praised her for her work on strengthening harassment regulations.

“I want to thank Becky Harris for her service during her time as chair,” Sisolak said. “And to recognize the incredible milestone her tenure marked as the first woman chair of the board as well as her commitment to combating sexual harassment and discrimination in Nevada’s gaming industry.”

The appointment of Morgan is one of two Sisolak will make for the board.

Control board member Shawn Reid’s seat will also expire on Jan. 27. Reid, who has worked with the board since 1990 and served as a board member since 2011, confirmed to the Review-Journal last month that he wouldn’t be seeking reappointment.

The third member of the control board, Terry Johnson of Las Vegas, isn’t up for reappointment until 2021 after taking office in November 2012 and being reappointed.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.