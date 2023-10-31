Final chance: Make your voice heard about Vegas sidewalk vendors

The city of Las Vegas will hold its last public listening session for the public to voice concerns on sidewalk vending Thursday at the City Council chambers.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of Las Vegas could ban sidewalk vendors from selling near high food traffic areas, such as parks, if an ordinance passes by the end of the year.

The last chance for the public to voice concerns and get more information on sidewalk vending is on Thursday at the City Council Chambers at 10 a.m. Viewers can watch live or attend in person. The meeting will be translated in Spanish for those attending in person.

After Senate Bill 92 was passed in June, it allowed officials to create a path to legalize sidewalk vending. Under the law, vendors would be prohibited from selling on the Strip and near stadiums, such as Allegiant.

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas are now working on separate ordinances to regulate when and where sidewalk vendors can work within the valley.

The city of Las Vegas is planning to ban vendors from being within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel, 1,000 feet from nonrestricted gaming locations, the Fremont Street Experience, the Downtown Entertainment Overlay District, city recreational centers or pools, and outside of a school between one hour before and after school hours.

The city has provided a map on its website showing where vendors are allowed to operate.

The ordinance will be presented during a Nov. 15 council meeting on Nov. 15 and could be adopted as early as Dec. 20.

