Goodman talks deadly Las Vegas fire, city projects in annual address

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman promoted major economic development victories in the city and said that she acted quickly following the December fire that killed six people at an apartment complex downtown.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Protesters voice their objection to a recently passed homeless ordinance outside Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers before the start of Mayor Carolyn Goodman's annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Protesters voice their objection to a recently passed homeless ordinance outside Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers before the start of Mayor Carolyn Goodman's annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Thursday, following an annual speech where she promoted major economic development victories in the city, that she acted quickly following the December fire that killed six people at an apartment complex downtown.

Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the City address, Goodman said she requested information about the Alpine Motel Apartments’ owner and city rules to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring.

Goodman said she immediately sought to discover what happened, what officials knew and what they believed needed to occur next.

Goodman said she was out of the country when the blaze broke out at the three-story Alpine Motel Apartments on Dec. 21. Upon returning to the city, she said she convened a meeting of more than a dozen city officials.

“We immediately began looking at data,” she said, later adding: “We’re looking at it with a fine-toothed comb.”

Goodman told reporters she asked for information about Alpine property owner, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, and how many other properties it owned in Las Vegas. And if it held other properties outside the city, Goodman said, she requested those municipalities be alerted.

She added that she had not yet received the report on what the deep-dive into Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC’s other properties revealed. Noting how there were “so many parts” to what occurred, she called the loss of life “horrible” and a “tragedy” and concluded that the city continues to be intent on putting “health and safety first.”

The day following the fire, which also injured 13 people, the city’s fire inspectors cited the property for 16 code violations including bolting shut an exit door and not having all of the required smoke detectors. Las Vegas police detectives are conducting a criminal probe into the fire.

‘Back to the future’

The theme of Thursday evening’s address was “Back to the Future,” and Goodman preferred to look ahead: “I assure you the past has nothing on what we have planned for 2020.”

In her first State of the City speech of her final term, she rattled off a long catalog of projects recently finished and still underway to underscore that economic development was booming across multiple key industries including hospitality, arts, technology, government, transportation and sports.

A $56 million municipal courthouse is under construction, new residential properties are coming to Symphony Park and the Arts District and talks remain underway on a deal to build a soccer stadium near Cashman Field that could also bring a Major Leage Soccer expansion franchise.

A 315,000-square-foot trade show center, Expo, at Symphony Park is expected to open this summer. And the 777-room hotel Circa — which was unveiled at the conclusion of last year’s address — is slated to open by the end of the year.

“If all of this hasn’t made it clear that this city is hot and with huge future,” she said, “I’ve just been informed that this week, and the past few weeks, we have had 25 projects just in the Arts District pulling permits for new business right in that area.”

Defense of camping ban

Excluding the long review of economic development wins over the past year, Goodman spent more time speaking about homelessness Thursday than any other issue.

The crisis was underscored late last year when the City Council voted 5-2 to pass a controversial, although not unique, ban on camping in public rights of way downtown and in residential areas throughout the city.

Goodman, saying officials were undertaking a “humanitarian and compassionate” effort to assist the city’s homeless, defended the ban as she consistently has before. She rejected criticism that city policy criminalizes homelessness and cast it as a method to ensure people sought available help while also protecting public health.

Outside City Hall, homeless advocates protested prior to the speech, holding signs including ones that read, “No Homeless Ban” and “Homeless Does Not Mean Rightless.” Goodman said that the response from the public, however, has been “extraordinarily positive.”

The $20 million expansion of the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center is expected to be completed in late 2021. But even then, it will only be able to serve more than 800 people at a time, Goodman acknowledged, a fraction of the 6,000 homeless in the county.

Four goals

The State of the City address was also notable because it comes a year after Goodman announced she had been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. She recalled on Thursday the anxiety and fear of the finding out, but assured victoriously that she would finish her term.

Goodman’s doctor told the Review-Journal in October that chemotherapy worked “tremendously well, and there was no sign of cancer left.” Her treatment ended in August, but she’ll continue to have checkups over the next few years.

Goodman ended her speech by pointing to four “critical” issues that she pledged to undertake over the next five years: opposing transportation of radioactive waste to Yucca Mountain; advocating for the Legislature to meet yearly; supporting increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for physicians; and backing the widening of Interstate 15 from Barstow, California, to the state line.

“Wait until the Raiders come,” she said. “That logjam is simply incredible.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.