48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Goodman talks Las Vegas accomplishments in annual address

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2020 - 5:06 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2020 - 8:02 pm

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is delivering her annual State of the City address, generally a mix between reviewing recent city accomplishments and previewing the projects ahead.

The address is being delivered in the City Council chambers.

Goodman was first elected in 2011, succeeding her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, who served for 12 years in his own right. She was re-elected in 2015 and again last year.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
A team from Terbine works together at the International Innovation Center @ Vegas before addres ...
Foreign delegations tour tech hub in downtown Las Vegas
By / RJ

Las Vegas city officials welcomed delegations from six countries to its technology-focused coworking space in downtown on Monday, a day before the official start of one of the largest consumer electronic shows in the U.S.

Las Vegas Justices of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, center, and Amy Chelini, listen as a ...
Panel decides not to suspend 2 Las Vegas judges
By / RJ

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline decided Tuesday that it would not suspend a pair of Las Vegas judges over questions about profanity off the bench and administrative complaints involving court clerks.

Las Vegas Fire Department investigators with assistance from Las Vegas police enter the Alpine ...
Las Vegas officials vow close look at deadly Alpine Motel fire
By Shea Johnson and Michael Scott Davidson / RJ

Las Vegas and Clark County officials pledged Monday to closely examine the causes of the city’s deadliest fire, and to work to ensure older buildings are safe for residents.