63°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Residential tower could be tallest building in Las Vegas’ Symphony Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 3:06 pm
 

The tallest building in Symphony Park by 2024 could be a residential tower stretching to 18 stories, with a familiar developer receiving City Council approval to build 400 market-rate units in downtown Las Vegas.

Nashville-based Southern Land Company, which is already constructing the five-story, luxury Auric Symphony Park project just north of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, recently purchased two adjacent lots to the west of its existing project – including one parcel owned by the city – to start its latest development.

The new project, still untitled, will consist of two buildings connected via a three-story parking structure. One of the buildings is planned to be 18 stories tall, said Alex Woodin, the director of acquisitions for Southern Land Company.

It would become the tallest structure in Symphony Park, according to Councilman Cedric Crear, whose district includes the 61-acre park, home to The Smith Center, Discovery Children’s Museum and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

For context, the residential building would be two stories taller than the neighboring World Market Center’s largest building and far taller than other projects underway in Symphony Park including the six-story Marriott convention hotel and five-story Auric residential development.

Project details

The 18-story building will have a minimum of 200 apartments and at least 12,500 square feet of ground floor commercial space, according to city officials.

The other building is expected to be at least four stories tall with a minimum of 200 residential units. Both buildings will share an estimated 10,000 square feet of space for amenities.

Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2021 and be completed within three years, said Bill Arent, the city’s economic development director.

“This is an exciting project for the city and Symphony Park,” Arent told the council last week. “I think it’s validating everything that the city is doing with all the investment we’re making in downtown in the interests for people to move into downtown and live in downtown.”

Woodin said they were aiming for an Art Deco style with shaded pedestrian walkways to encourage movement on the project’s ground floor and in the Symphony Park area. He added that the residential project would architecturally compliment Auric and The Smith Center but be unique enough to avoid being too similar.

Land deal

In order to move the project forward, the city agreed to sell a roughly 1.84-acre parcel for $2.5 million to Southern Land Company, which first purchased an adjacent parcel needed for this project from another developer. The city’s sell price was less than two appraisals that showed the property was worth between $2.66 million and $3.02 million, but Arent said the slight discount was in the public interest to attract a project on this scale.

The development is projected to provide 879 direct and indirect jobs, an important detail for Crear, whose Ward 5 district maintains about a 15 percent unemployment rate, he said.

The city might also reimburse Southern Land Company as much as roughly $240,000 for environmental remediation efforts still required at the site, part of a former Union Pacific rail yard, according to Arent. But anything above that figure would be the responsibility of the company to pay.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
A team from Terbine works together at the International Innovation Center @ Vegas before addres ...
Foreign delegations tour tech hub in downtown Las Vegas
By / RJ

Las Vegas city officials welcomed delegations from six countries to its technology-focused coworking space in downtown on Monday, a day before the official start of one of the largest consumer electronic shows in the U.S.