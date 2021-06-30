These 3 designs are finalists for Las Vegas’ urban central park
The city is also inviting residents to choose their favorite. A decision is expected next month.
The downtown Las Vegas landscape could look distinctly different in just a few years as city officials consider three possible designs for a proposed civic plaza across from City Hall.
With a potential price tag around $50 million, the urban central park is planned to break ground in the middle of 2022, and its design could be decided upon during the Las Vegas City Council’s July 21 meeting.
Las Vegas is also inviting city residents to choose their favorite design and the city has posted video presentations online from each of the finalist firms.
Here is an overview of each proposal:
What is the project? The civic thread
Firms: KGA Architecture, Sasaki
Notable background: UFC corporate headquarters, UNLV Transit Center, Las Vegas City Hall expansion and garage, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center
Project highlights: Iconic sculpture, urban swings
What they have said: “This abstract concept of the civic thread, this winding piece … we think that’s something that you can walk under, you can walk on, it connects different programs, it becomes a visual icon in of itself as part of this project winding around different spaces.” — Brian Henley, director of design, KGA
What is the project? Mojave Desert-inspired downtown catalyst
Firms: LGA Architecture, BNIM, and OJB Landscape Architecture
Notable background: Springs Preserve, Centennial Hills Community Center, Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Corridor of Hope homeless courtyard
Project highlights: Eco-friendly, desert botanical, promotes social justice and education
What they have said: “We understand how to create public places and public places are places that give back … We also wanted to make sure we designed it in an iconic way but not in a way that detracts from the beauty of City Hall.” — Craig Galati, principal, LGA
What is the project? The eruption of light
Firm: Steelman Partners
Notable background: Circa, Resorts World
Project highlights: Special lighting effects, mist and video technology.
What they have said: “Las Vegas has its own thing. We don’t have to copy a park in Chicago, or New York or Central Park or anything like this. Las Vegas is Las Vegas and we are all proud of that.” — Paul Steelman, CEO, Steelman Partners
Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.