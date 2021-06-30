These 3 designs are finalists for Las Vegas’ urban central park

The city is also inviting residents to choose their favorite. A decision is expected next month.

This rendering shows an image from KGA Architecture and Sasaki, one of the three finalist designs, for a proposed civic plaza across from City Hall. (KGA Architecture, Sasaki)

This rendering shows an image from LGA, BNIM and OJB, one of the three finalist designs for a proposed civic plaza across from City Hall. (LGA, BNIM and OJB)

This rendering shows an image from Steelman Partners, one of the three finalist designs, for a proposed civic plaza across from City Hall. (Steelman Partners)

The downtown Las Vegas landscape could look distinctly different in just a few years as city officials consider three possible designs for a proposed civic plaza across from City Hall.

With a potential price tag around $50 million, the urban central park is planned to break ground in the middle of 2022, and its design could be decided upon during the Las Vegas City Council’s July 21 meeting.

Las Vegas is also inviting city residents to choose their favorite design and the city has posted video presentations online from each of the finalist firms.

Here is an overview of each proposal:

What is the project? The civic thread

Firms: KGA Architecture, Sasaki

Notable background: UFC corporate headquarters, UNLV Transit Center, Las Vegas City Hall expansion and garage, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center

Project highlights: Iconic sculpture, urban swings

What they have said: “This abstract concept of the civic thread, this winding piece … we think that’s something that you can walk under, you can walk on, it connects different programs, it becomes a visual icon in of itself as part of this project winding around different spaces.” — Brian Henley, director of design, KGA

What is the project? Mojave Desert-inspired downtown catalyst

Firms: LGA Architecture, BNIM, and OJB Landscape Architecture

Notable background: Springs Preserve, Centennial Hills Community Center, Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Corridor of Hope homeless courtyard

Project highlights: Eco-friendly, desert botanical, promotes social justice and education

What they have said: “We understand how to create public places and public places are places that give back … We also wanted to make sure we designed it in an iconic way but not in a way that detracts from the beauty of City Hall.” — Craig Galati, principal, LGA

What is the project? The eruption of light

Firm: Steelman Partners

Notable background: Circa, Resorts World

Project highlights: Special lighting effects, mist and video technology.

What they have said: “Las Vegas has its own thing. We don’t have to copy a park in Chicago, or New York or Central Park or anything like this. Las Vegas is Las Vegas and we are all proud of that.” — Paul Steelman, CEO, Steelman Partners

