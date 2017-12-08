Law firm to shield case from Nevada AG candidate Aaron Ford

Nevada Attorney General candidate Aaron Ford, a trial attorney at the private law firm representing Clark County in a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies, will have “no access to anything related to the case,” according to a spokesman for the firm.

Eglet Prince spokesman Tom Letizia added that Ford, a Las Vegas Democrat who also is the state Senate Majority Leader, will receive “no communication whatsoever about the case.”

“We do not see a potential conflict of interest, however to avoid any potential conflict, Mr. Ford has been and will continue to be screened from the case,” Letizia said.

If Ford becomes attorney general, he could inherit Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s role in an ongoing multi-state investigation into how opioid manufacturers and distributors contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic. Laxalt is running for governor.

Laxalt’s office has stated that the county’s lawsuit against such companies could potentially undermine the investigation. The county contends the lawsuit “will not conflict with or interfere with any efforts of the attorney general.”

Ford, through a spokeswoman, said it was prudent for him not to be involved in the case. However, Ford added, if he is elected attorney general he will quit working at Eglet Prince.

“I would do what I believe is right — and I believe that big drug companies should be held accountable for their part in the devastating opioid epidemic that has been a scourge on countless Nevada families,” Ford wrote. “As Nevada Attorney General, I would fight to ensure they are held accountable.”

Wes Duncan, a former Republican Assemblyman and deputy attorney general who also is running for attorney general, declined to comment.

