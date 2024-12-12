53°F
Politics and Government

Nevada ‘fake electors’ case refiled in Carson City

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2024 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2024 - 2:49 pm

Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday his office refiled charges in the so-called “fake electors” case in Carson City, months after the case failed in Clark County.

“We have filed these charges in Carson City as a preemptive measure to ensure that the statute of limitations on this charge does not lapse,” Ford said in a statement. “My office still believes that Clark County is an appropriate venue for this case and will continue to seek a ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court to return to the Eighth Judicial District Court.”

In December 2023, Ford announced the six Republican electors who submitted fake certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada in 2020 had been indicted by a grand jury in Clark County District Court and were charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments.

A Clark County judge dismissed the case in June 2024, ruling that she lacked jurisdiction to hear the case in Clark because the alleged crimes occurred in Carson City and Douglas County.

In his statement Thursday, Ford said his office disagreed with the judge’s finding that the venue was improper and is continuing to seek to overturn it. By filing the case in Carson City, however, his office is preserving the legal rights to “ensure that these fake electors do not escape justice.”

“The actions the fake electors undertook in 2020 violated Nevada criminal law and were direct attempts to both sow doubt in our democracy and undermine the results of a free and fair election,” Ford said. “Justice requires that these actions not go unpunished. This is not going away.”

If the Nevada Supreme Court rules in favor of the office of the attorney general, the charges filed in Carson City will be dropped, according to the attorney general’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

