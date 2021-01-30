55°F
Nevada

DETR working to fix glitch sending incorrect notifications to claimants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 4:05 pm
 
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The state unemployment agency said Friday afternoon it is aware of a system glitch that is sending erroneous notifications to gig and independent contractor filers, and is currently repairing the problem.

Rosa Mendez, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said in a release Friday that the agency is aware of an issue within the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The system is sending out wrong “new claim notifications” to existing PUA claimants.

The system error is prompting existing filers to submit a new claim rather than a weekly certification for Jan. 24. The system is also noting that there is a two-week waiting period to file a weekly certification. “This is not accurate,” said Mendez.

The agency said Friday it is identifying and will correct all of the PUA claims affected by its glitch.

“The number of claimants who may have received this notification is unknown at this time,” Mendez said in a release. “The agency is aware of the error and is working with its vendor to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

