Dina Titus files for re-election on last day

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin, from left, hands over some cash as Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., works with Election Operations Specialist Lupita Ramirez as she files for re-election at the Clark County Government Center, the final day for candidates across Nevada to file for the 2022 elections on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. As a longstanding tradition Coffin pays for her filing fee. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Six-term Congresswoman Dina Titus, who has been critical of redistricting by fellow Democrats in the state Legislature, officially filed for re-election in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District on Friday.

Friday marks the final day for candidates across Nevada to file for the 2022 elections.

Titus is facing a primary challenge from her left in progressive activist Amy Vilela, who served as the Nevada state co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2020. Sanders went on to win the state’s Democratic caucus by a comfortable margin before withdrawing from the Democratic primary.

“Amy Vilela is a socialist. She’s a proud member of the Socialist Democrats of America. I’m the progressive Democrat in the district, always have been,” Titus told reporters after filing. “I think she’ll have a hard time breaking through the support we have of the Democratic Party in the district.”

Asked if she would be willing to debate her primary challenger, Titus said the two sides haven’t discussed it.

“I don’t know if she’ll want to debate me,” Titus said.

Titus has criticized the redrawing of her district’s boundaries by fellow Democrats in the Nevada Legislature last fall that dramatically shifted the partisan voter makeup of the district that was previously the safest Democratic seat in the state while making the more-competitive 3rd and 4th Districts more favorable for Democrats.

But Titus has some familiarity with the newly drawn district, having represented parts of it during her tenure as a state senator and her first term in Congress before lines were redrawn in 2010.

“It’s a new district in terms of what I’ve been running in the last decade. But it’s not new to me,” Titus said.

