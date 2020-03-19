DMV exploring ways to help Nevadans unable to complete transactions

In a news release the DMV said officials are aware of some of the adverse effects office closures are having on Nevadans and are evaluating ways to provide relief.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is evaluating methods to assist those unable to complete transactions including expiring documents, such as vehicle registrations.

In a news release, the DMV said officials are aware of some of the adverse effects office closures are having on Nevadans during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are currently evaluating ways to provide relief,” said Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman. “There are both legal and technical issues to resolve. We will announce specific measures as soon as possible.”

DMV offices shut down Tuesday, citing health concerns of their employees and their families.

“We know many of our customers are facing deadlines to obtain a driver’s license, vehicle registration or other time-sensitive documents, but the health and safety of our communities must come first,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a news release Tuesday.

Readers have reached out to the Las Vegas Review-Journal to air their concerns about expiring documents.

“Yes, they are “aware of deadlines” but so far, no answers for those who have drivers licenses that will expire during the shutdown,” Review-Journal reader Beverlee Robinson said in an email. “I have an appointment on April 9th but no where to go. Will they be extending a grace period or issuing temporary extensions?”

In the news release Butler said the DMV will release “further guidance for customers as soon as possible.”

Several other transactions still can be carried out online on DMV’s website, including vehicle registration renewals and cancellations and driver history printouts.

