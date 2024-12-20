Fiore’s suspension without pay extended

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has extended the suspension of Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore after a federal jury found her guilty of wire fraud.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney, Michael Sanft, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fiore, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman, was initially suspended with pay in July after she was indicted and accused by prosecutors of raising money for a statue to honor fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck and spending it on expenses such as rent, plastic surgey and her daughter’s wedding.

Over Fiore’s arguments that she should keep getting paid, the commission stripped her of her salary in October. Fiore appealed the commission’s ruling, saying she had pleaded not guilty and was also appealing the outcome of what she described as a “weaponized, political trial.”

In an order dated Dec. 18, the commission said it voted unanimously to continue Fiore’s suspension without pay.

Her attorney, Paola Armeni, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Fiore’s sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 10.

