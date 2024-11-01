It’s the last day to vote early. Here’s what you need to know

More than 945,000 Nevadans have cast ballots. Friday is the last day to vote early, but there’s still voting on Election Day and by mail.

Election observers monitor voting at the Galleria at Sunset mall Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s the last day of early voting in Nevada. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the course of nearly two weeks of early voting plus people casting their votes via mail, over 945,000 Nevadans have voted, or 46.5 percent of registered voters.

Of those 945,000, 320,500 were Democrats, 365,000 were Republicans and 260,000 were either from another party or nonpartisan.

Friday marks Nevada’s last day that people can vote early. After Friday, they can still vote by mail or by voting on Election Day.

To see a full list of early voting centers, visit Clark County’s Election Department website. The times the sites close vary, with some closing as early as 5 p.m. A few sites close at 6, others close at 7 p.m. and many are open until 8 p.m.

You can also visit the county’s site locator map that shows early voting sites near you and wait times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.