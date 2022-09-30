NDOC prison director resigns in wake of murderer’s escape

Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned effective Friday, according to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Barbed wire fences at the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks at Refill Pharmacy, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gov. Sisolak announced the launch of ArrayRx, a digital discount card for prescription drugs where all Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned effective Friday, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak posted a statement to Twitter just after 9 a.m. announcing that he asked Daniels to resign after a murderer escaped to Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and nearly fled to Mexico.

Six prison employees also were placed on paid administrative leave Friday for breaching security protocols.

The corrections department did not alert any other law enforcement to the escape until Tuesday. Department officials declined multiple requests for comment from the Review-Journal and refused to come to a joint law enforcement press conference on the escape Thursday.

“The situation with an escaped inmate is a serious and unacceptable breach of protocol,” Sisolak said Friday. “I am grateful the escapee was captured quickly but let me be clear, this cannot happen again.”

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department outside a bus stop at on North Eastern Avenue near Searles Avenue.

He escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, NDOC said Tuesday.

William Gittere, NDOC’s deputy director of operations will serve as the acting director beginning Friday, Sisolak said.

Prison staff sent a letter to Sisolak two weeks ago describing Daniels’ “erratic, hostile, and abusive” behavior after two suicides within hours of each other at High Desert State Prison, which neighbors Southern Desert Correctional Center.

The letter said Daniels flew into a fit of rage during meetings about the two deaths. It referenced “critically understaffed departments.”

After the second meeting, staff said Medical Director Dr. Michael Minev resigned. Friday was expected to be his last day with the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.