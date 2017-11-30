Prosecutors call on Sandoval, Laxalt to enforce background check law

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is one of three Democratic prosecutors calling on Nevada’s Republican governor, attorney general to enforce the initiative passed by voters in 2016 while court challenges proceed.

Gov. Brian Sandoval (left) and Attorney General Adam Laxalt (right). (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)

Three prosecutors, including Clark County’s district attorney, are urging Nevada’s governor and attorney general to enforce a gun background check law that voters approved last year.

“Every day that Nevada’s background check law goes unenforced is another day for a domestic abuser, stalker or other dangerous individual to get their hands on a firearm through an unlicensed sale without a background check and hurt or kill someone or themselves,” read the Nov. 15 letter.

The letter to Gov. Brian Sandoval and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, both Republicans, was signed by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Los Angeles City Attorney Michael Feuer and Manhattan (N.Y.) District Attorney Cyrus Vance. The three, all Democrats, are members of a group called Prosecutors Against Gun Violence.

In the 2016 ballot initiative Question 1, Nevada voters approved expanding firearm background checks to private-party sales. But the law was never implemented because Laxalt deemed it unenforceable in a December 2016 opinion, saying the FBI refuses to conduct the background checks and the state lacks the ability to do so.

Just days later, a private gun seller filed a lawsuit claiming the law violates the state Constiution by improperly creating a “taxable event” for sellers.

The prosecutors’ letter urges the governor and attorney general to work with the FBI to enforce the law as the case works its way through the courts.

“By working with the FBI to implement the state’s background check law, you can not only honor your obligation to voters but also do your part to ensure Nevada joins the 18 other states that have passed similar laws,” the letter read.

The letter also mentions the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas as a “sobering reminder” of what one violent person can do. The letter says no one law can prevent all crime, but “we are deeply troubled that the sensible public safety law passed by voters remains unenforced nearly a year after the election.”

Three weeks after the Las Vegas mass shooting, Laxalt wrote an op-ed in the Review-Journal stating that the expanded background check law would not have stopped Steven Paddock from firing more than 1,100 rounds into a country music festival. Fifty-eight people died in the shooting and more than 500 others were injured.

Sandoval’s office on Wednesday referred requests for comment on the letter to the attorney general’s office. Laxalt fired back at Wolfson in a statement released by his spokeswoman Wednesday afternoon.

“If the Clark County DA wants to advance the Californication of our state by partnering with Los Angeles and New York politicians for his own purposes, that is his prerogative,” Laxalt said. “As DA Wolfson knows, the office of the Nevada attorney general has no implementation or enforcement authority related to Question 1.”

The exchange comes as both Wolfson and Laxalt are ramping up their campaigns for the 2018 election. Wolfson is seeking re-election as Clark County district attorney and Laxalt is making a run for the governor’s office.

Background Check Law Letter by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd