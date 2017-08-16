Recall targets a third Nevada senator

A third recall petition against a female Nevada state senator was filed Wednesday.

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A petition seeking to recall a third Nevada state senator in a competitive district was filed Wednesday.

The notice of intent for the recall filed Wednesday targets Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro, who represents Senate District 6 in the Northwest Las Vegas Valley. The effort is trying to replace Cannizzaro with April Becker, a Republican.

It was filed by Neil Roth, CEO of Xtreme Green Electric Vehicles; his wife, Claire Roth; and a Kathryn McKenzie.

None of the signers of the notice immediately returned phone calls seeking comment.

In order for the petition to force a recall election, it would need to gather signatures from 25 percent of the people who voted in District 6 in 2016.

The recall comes on the heels of similar recall petitions being filed last week against state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse, a Democrat, and Patricia Farley, a nonpartisan, with the intent to replace all three with Republicans.

If the recalls are successful, Republicans regaining the state Senate majority they lost in 2016.

Cannizzarro, a first-term senator, narrowly defeated Republican Victoria Seaman to win the seat in 2016, winning by a 51-49 percent margin.

The seat was previously held by now-Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, who won the seat in 2012. When he won the race for lieutenant governor in 2014, Republican Mark Lipparelli was appointed to the seat. Lipparelli did not-seek re-election.

Woodhouse’s race in 2016 was even closer. She defeated Republican Carrie Buck in District 5 by 469 votes, a margin of less than a 1 percent. Buck is seeking to replace Woodhouse in that recall effort.

The Farley recall effort is less straightforward.

Farley was elected as a Republican in District 8 in 2014, winning by a significant 18 point margin. But she switched to Nonpartisan after the 2016 election, and caucused in the most recent Nevada Legislature with Democrats.

Farley also said last week that she doesn’t plan to seek re-election in 2018, and instead will focus on her family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.