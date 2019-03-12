Nye County demands lawmakers cease action on gun owner rights

(Thinkstock)

Nye County commissioners have demanded that state lawmakers “cease any action” restricting Second Amendment rights in response to the passage of a gun background check law that has also drawn the ire of the county sheriff.

The commission on Monday unanimously approved a resolution opposing any legislation that infringes on gun owner rights and demanded that any such bills be vetoed by the Nevada governor.

The broad definition of infringement, according to a copy of the resolution, does not include provisions aimed at blocking sales to, and possession by, felons or individuals with “a history of dangerous mental illness.”

It does, however, oppose establishing a centralized database for firearms ownership and the seizure of privately owned firearms without due process and if the guns were not illegal before this year.

The resolution was greeted with support from the Nevada Firearms Coalition, with members saying in a statement that it reaffirmed the oath of office to support the Nevada and U.S. constitutions and put lawmakers on notice that bills restricting Constitutional rights “will not be tolerated.”

The resolution will be amended to include support for a letter penned last week by Sheriff Sharon Wehrly that sharply criticized Nevada’s new background check law, county spokesman Arnold Knightly said Tuesday.

Wehrly joined two other rural county sheriffs in indicating that she had no intention of enforcing the background checks once they go into effect next year.

After stalling in 2016, Senate Bill 143 passed on party lines and was signed into law in February, requiring background checks on private gun sales in the state.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.