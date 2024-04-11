VP Harris to visit Las Vegas for fourth time this year

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in Las Vegas on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about all the great support coming from Nevada legislators during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks keeping the country moving forward about during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris thanks a vendor after making a purchase while on a stop to chat with people at Broadacres Marketplace on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about former President Donald Trump during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Monday to discuss the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law in 2022, expands mental health services and also made strides in gun control.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced new regulations from the Department of Justice that will expand background checks for the purchase of a firearm, as provided in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The new regulations will require gun dealers to conduct background checks when someone tries to buy a gun through non-traditional gun stores, such as at gun shows or flea markets.

Harris’ Monday visit will mark her fourth trip to the Silver State in 2024, and her 12th time since taking office.

She last traveled to Las Vegas in March to rally supporters in North Las Vegas. She has also recently visited Las Vegas to congratulate the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 on their new contract deals.

More information was not immediately available.

