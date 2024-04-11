80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

VP Harris to visit Las Vegas for fourth time this year

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about former President Donald Trump during a rally at Mojav ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about former President Donald Trump during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks a vendor after making a purchase while on a stop to chat w ...
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks a vendor after making a purchase while on a stop to chat with people at Broadacres Marketplace on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks keeping the country moving forward about during a rally at ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks keeping the country moving forward about during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about all the great support coming from Nevada legislators ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about all the great support coming from Nevada legislators during a rally at Mojave High School on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Officials brace for ‘uncertainty’ in water transfers to Lake Mead
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill Wedne ...
Bid to renew Section 702 of FISA falters in House
Customers drink coffee at the Blind Tiger Cafe Jan. 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. On Wednesday, Apri ...
Higher gas and rents keep US inflation elevated
Allen Weisselberg, a former longtime executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, arr ...
Former Trump executive gets 5 months for lying in civil fraud case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2024 - 12:37 pm
 

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas on Monday to discuss the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law in 2022, expands mental health services and also made strides in gun control.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced new regulations from the Department of Justice that will expand background checks for the purchase of a firearm, as provided in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The new regulations will require gun dealers to conduct background checks when someone tries to buy a gun through non-traditional gun stores, such as at gun shows or flea markets.

Harris’ Monday visit will mark her fourth trip to the Silver State in 2024, and her 12th time since taking office.

She last traveled to Las Vegas in March to rally supporters in North Las Vegas. She has also recently visited Las Vegas to congratulate the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 on their new contract deals.

More information was not immediately available.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill Wedne ...
Bid to renew Section 702 of FISA falters in House
By Eric Tucker and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The reauthorization is currently tied to a series of reforms aimed at satisfying critics who complained of civil liberties violations against Americans.

Customers drink coffee at the Blind Tiger Cafe Jan. 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. On Wednesday, Apri ...
Higher gas and rents keep US inflation elevated
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The latest figures on consumer prices threaten to torpedo the prospect of multiple interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
4 arrested after accused in Lego thefts worth nearly $300K
recommend 2
Boyd continues to keep southeast Las Vegas Valley casino closed
recommend 3
OJ Simpson tipped generously, was fine with fans in Las Vegas
recommend 4
How do Medicare’s lifetime reserve days work?
recommend 5
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 6
Raiders’ QB options in 2024 draft: Is this prospect damaged goods?