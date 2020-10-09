‘Unusually large number’ of COVID tests in Nevada leads to 766 new cases

Increase in tests reported to the state on Friday includes testing related to the NFL and state prisons, according to Nevada Health Response.

A completed COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site at Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State officials announced that an “unusually large number” of coronavirus tests were reported on Friday, including testing related to the NFL and state prisons, resulting in 766 new confirmed cases across Nevada.

Although the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website had not been updated as of about noon, the 766 new cases reported in a press release from Nevada Health Response would bring the total cases in the state to 84,593.

It was not immediately clear how many additional deaths were reported across the state.

“A (Department of Health and Human Services’) examination of the labs reported today shows that many of the specimens were collected within the last week, although a number of the specimen collection dates go back into mid-September,” the release said.

It was unclear what caused the delayed reporting, although the release said officials are working with reporting labs “in order to determine what corrective actions should be taken.”

The release did not give further information about the NFL testing. A “large volume” of the tests received were also related to testing in Department of Corrections prisons.

The release also said a new laboratory that is now reporting numbers to the state accounts for “a large percentage of the labs reported today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

