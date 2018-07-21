Donald Trump really isn’t so bad — just look at the economy

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Let me see if I have this straight: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, called President Donald Trump a traitor and a criminal and wants him thrown out of office. John Brennan, former CIA director, said Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors and is a disgrace to the country.

The entire seventh floor of the FBI conspired to derail the Trump campaign and then his presidency. Now liberals demand to know why he doesn’t trust his intelligence community?

As usual, there is much more vicious and disgusting rhetoric coming from the left than the situation calls for. Every time Mr. Trump stubs his toe, it’s the end of the world as we know it. Yet prominent and very rich liberals can call for the collapse of the American economy so Mr. Trump will fail, and they get a pass.

I think everyone in this country needs to ask themselves a question at this midterm election and at the 2020 general election: Do you really want to go back to the way it was? Do you really want to give up your tax cuts? Do you really want your taxes raised so liberals can spend your money on social programs? Do you really want to open our borders and let the mob swarm in? Do you really want to give up that job you looked for so long under the Obama administration? Do you really want a president who bows to despots and finances their terrorism?

For myself, I want a strong America and a strong economy, and I don’t care if it’s Don Rickles in the White House when it happens. You hockey pucks ought to remember that.