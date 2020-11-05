69°F
Letters

LETTER: 2020 and the National Popular Vote compact

Dan Koelzer Gold River, Calif.
November 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Just a note about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s veto last year of the National Popular Vote bill passed by the Nevada Legislature:

The 2020 election shows how the proposal could come into play. Had this state compact been in place this election and Nevada ended up going for the Republican presidential candidate — likely by the slimmest of margins — the state’s electoral vote distribution would have been redirected to the national popular vote winner. That is looking like Joe Biden, even if President Donald Trump eventually wins the Electoral College.

