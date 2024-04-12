74°F
Letters

LETTER: Addressing copper thefts

Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Joe Schaerer Las Vegas
April 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After seeing news reports about the rise in copper wire thefts around the Las Vegas Valley, I couldn’t help wondering why Las Vegas hasn’t adopted solar energy street lighting. All the mechanics of this type of lighting is at the top of the pole, away from thieves. It also promotes renewable energy. Internal batteries would charge during the day and light at night. This is not new, but has been around for years. It just takes smart thinking to build and adapt.

