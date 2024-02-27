LETTER: Alabama IVF court ruling a result of ignorance

(Getty Images)

The Alabama Supreme Court ruling that an embryo is a child makes in vitro fertilization (IVF) impossible, at least in Alabama. Rumor has it that other states have legislatures contemplating the same thing.

During the process of IVF, a number of embryos are created. Definitely more than one. Sometimes, more than one are inserted into the woman’s womb, but often it is only one that is selected. If a living child is born, great. If the IVF process does not result in a birth, and the couple gives up, what to do with the other embryos that were not used? If a birth does occur, what to do with the remaining embryos if the couple doesn’t want any more children?

If, as the Alabama court has ruled, those embryos are “children,” then the embryos cannot be destroyed either by the hospital personnel or by the “parents.” Destroying the embryos would be intentionally killing “children,” and that would be first-degree murder. No wonder hospitals in Alabama have ceased offering IVF services. By disposing of those unused embryos, they could be charged with mass murder for destroying those “children.”

It is apparent that the justices on the Alabama Supreme Court either did not understand the process of IVF, or are, frankly, religious nutcakes who don’t give a damn. Either way, this decision cannot be left to stand.