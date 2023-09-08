89°F
Letters

LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist

Ron Moore Las Vegas
September 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Your Saturday editorial, with a subhead of “Group identity drives American division,” fits the very definition of chutzpah. America at its founding and throughout its history was controlled by one tribe, namely the tribe of white supremacy. Now that citizens take a stand in favor of equality, it’s a problem. The very moral universe of “Making America Great Again” is the desire to return to the days of dominant white supremacy.

