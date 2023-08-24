LETTER: Blame teachers unions for educator pay policies

(Getty Images)

Once again I read a letter to the editor from a teacher pointing out how underpaid they are relative to those in the private sector (Friday Review-Journal). As always, there was no mention as to how poorly many of our kids are doing against national averages.

What must be mentioned is that, when you become a part of a teachers union, you are giving away your ability to make more money should you achieve excellence. You are a part of the whole and receive safety and protection within the collective should you fail. You are guaranteed a job for life with good pay and excellent benefits and a life-long pension regardless of your performance.

Are there excellent teachers out there who are underpaid? You bet. Are there many more underperforming teachers out there who are overpaid? Absolutely. If you were in the private sector facing risk and reward, you may lose your job. Or you may be given much better pay because you have achieved.

If you want more pay then take a risk. If you are not willing to take a risk then enjoy the safety and protection of the collective. It’s your choice.