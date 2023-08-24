89°F
weather icon Isolated Thunderstorms
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Blame teachers unions for educator pay policies

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
August 23, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Once again I read a letter to the editor from a teacher pointing out how underpaid they are relative to those in the private sector (Friday Review-Journal). As always, there was no mention as to how poorly many of our kids are doing against national averages.

What must be mentioned is that, when you become a part of a teachers union, you are giving away your ability to make more money should you achieve excellence. You are a part of the whole and receive safety and protection within the collective should you fail. You are guaranteed a job for life with good pay and excellent benefits and a life-long pension regardless of your performance.

Are there excellent teachers out there who are underpaid? You bet. Are there many more underperforming teachers out there who are overpaid? Absolutely. If you were in the private sector facing risk and reward, you may lose your job. Or you may be given much better pay because you have achieved.

If you want more pay then take a risk. If you are not willing to take a risk then enjoy the safety and protection of the collective. It’s your choice.

MOST READ
1
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
2
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
3
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
4
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
5
Raiders rookie heeds lesson from Maxx Crosby: ‘I got embarrassed’
Raiders rookie heeds lesson from Maxx Crosby: ‘I got embarrassed’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay
Rudy Gibson Las Vegas

When did you last hear a state employee on the news complaining about low pay? I see teacher pay addressed about every two years.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
Michael Haskins Henderson

It must be exhausting for Victor Joecks to always be so wrong.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed ...
LETTER: If we can help Ukraine, we can help our own
Al Lasso Las Vegas

If we can spend more than $100 billion on a foreign country, we can spend a $1 billion taking care of American citizens when disaster strikes.

More stories
LETTER: Teachers unions need a dose of reality
LETTER: Teachers unions need a dose of reality
LETTER: Say thank you to those amazing Clark County teachers
LETTER: Say thank you to those amazing Clark County teachers
LETTER: Clark County teachers complaining about their pay
LETTER: Clark County teachers complaining about their pay
LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay
LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay
Savvy Senior: Retirement planning advice for single women
Savvy Senior: Retirement planning advice for single women
LETTER: School choice a GOP plot to destroy public schools
LETTER: School choice a GOP plot to destroy public schools