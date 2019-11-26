LETTER: Californians migrate to Nevada

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

In its Saturday editorial, the Review-Journal gives us all the statistics needed to confute its own charge that Californians are flocking to Nevada. The editorial notes that, last year, 50,000 people relocated from California to Nevada. The paper further reports that 22,500 people left Nevada and went to California.

As of 2017, the population of California was about 39.5 million, while the population of Nevada was around 3 million. Simple arithmetic finds that 0.75 percent of Nevada residents left for California, compared to about 0.13 percent of California residents going the other way. Another way of saying this is that, per capita, about six times as many Nevadans moved to California than Californians moved to Nevada.

Where does that leave the Review-Journal’s point?