LETTER: Congress should let the Dreamers stay

The children of migrants who were brought illegally into this country — known as “Dreamers” — should be included in the compromise border protection bill. Provided that they have not been convicted of any misdemeanor or felony charges, it makes sense to provide them with a pathway to citizenship.

From a dollar and cents perspective, the country has already paid for their education in our school systems and they now speak English. To send them back to their countries of origin, after they have grown up here, is simply callous and inhumane.

It is time to move them out from the shadows. America is a nation of immigrants, and we need to help make good people citizens and not treat them as criminals for actions undertaken by their parents so many years ago.