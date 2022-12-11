51°F
Letters

LETTER: County does right thing with pet sale ban

Bill Fullerton Las Vegas
December 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
A cat named Pepe at a pop-up cat cafe at Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10 ...
A cat named Pepe at a pop-up cat cafe at Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Clark County Commission is to be congratulated for passing a resolution to ban the sale of puppies, kittens and other animals (Thursday’s Review-Journal).

Puppies and kittens are adorable, but they quickly grow up to become dogs and cats. Dogs and cats can become too expensive and time-consuming for some owners. They require inoculations for diseases, occasional veterinary help, licenses, a lot more food and care. That is when many dogs and cats are simply turned loose or released to animal shelters that are already overwhelmed with the number of animals that they are trying to place with responsible adopters.

But the Clark County resolution does not apply to incorporated towns and cities in the county. The elected officials in North Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City need to pass similar bans. Pet stores and private breeders need to be prohibited from selling puppies and kittens and those laws need to need to be enforced. That is the only way that many of those cute little animals will not eventually end up in shelters and adoption agencies.

Too many dogs and cats have to be euthanized because they are not adopted. Those animals need the help of Southern Nevada mayors and city councils. Passing laws prohibiting the sale of puppies and kittens is the first step in saving the lives of thousands of dogs and cats every year.

