LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
April 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I noticed recently that euphemisms are commonly used by progressives in order to make the agenda they support seem less harsh or unpleasant. I thought I might attempt to clear up some confusion about the language. Here is a guide:

Women’s reproductive health = aborting a fetus. Climate change = global warming. MAGA supporters = uneducated hicks.

Carbon neutral = nonfunctioning, overly expensive taxpayer subsidized new technology that will be forced upon you. Newcomers = 8 million illegal immigrants. Racist = Republican.

Saving democracy = weaponizing the government to attack political opponents. Right to protest = creating traffic jams throughout the country. Being the most nonpartisan senator in the country = voting 97 percent of the time with your party and President Joe Biden’s failed policies.

As the campaign season progresses, I hope this helps people better understand what they will be hearing.

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

