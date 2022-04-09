LETTER: Demonizing Putin won’t get us very far

Let’s take a of course of action that is reasonable and in our nation’s best interest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The problem with demonizing and dehumanizing people is that it then becomes impossible to deal with them in a civilized and common-sense manner. If politicians, commentators, letter writers and the public in general insist on claiming that Vladimir Putin is the devil incarnate, then it becomes a moral imperative and necessity to resist, fight and destroy him. You cannot compromise or back down and forgive pure evil. You are compelled to destroy it. Forget diplomacy.

I suggest this is a dangerous road and defies common sense. Instead of assuming a pose of false and worthless moral superiority, let’s take the lessons of history into consideration and take a of course of action that is reasonable and in our nation’s best interest.