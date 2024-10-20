64°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
J.J. Alexander Henderson
October 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Review-Journal gave its endorsement of Donald Trump for president (Oct. 13 editorial). Later that day, Mr. Trump suggested in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo that he might use the military to handle what he called “the enemy from within” on Election Day. He said he isn’t worried about chaos from his supporters or foreign interests, but instead from “radical left lunatics.”

Mr. Trump said that “I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people. Radical left lunatics.” Apparently those who did not, or do not, support him, will become his targets.

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth. He means what he said about pursuing his perceived enemies. If elected, Mr. Trump will destroy our government as we know it, and he will seek revenge as a starting point. We, as Americans, will have lost our democracy forever if he returns to the presidency.

