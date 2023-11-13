LETTER: Enough is enough with taxes

Many voters don’t think that the outcome of the next general election will make much difference. This is a large part of our current problem. Elections matter, and we need to stop putting people in office who care far more about getting and retaining power than doing what is best or right for their constituents or the United States.

These people have shown that they will waste tax dollars however they need to stay in power. As I look at the things that our tax dollars have been spent on in recent years, I’m enraged at the waste. The rhetoric frequently blasts people who want to hold onto their hard-earned money as being selfish. But such critics can rarely show any quantifiable benefits or results from what it is spent on.

As I and many others struggle to pay last year’s taxes with this year’s income, please remember which candidate left $80 billion worth of military hardware on the ground in Afghanistan and who keeps trying to spend more money that isn’t his. This isn’t a partisan thing. That’s just one example. I will vote against anyone from either party who proposes new taxes rather than tax cuts. I urge you to do the same. This is just getting ridiculous.