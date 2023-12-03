48°F
Letters

LETTER: EV owners getting a free ride

Brandon Taylor Henderson
December 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

In a Nov. 26 letter, electric vehicle owner Chris Boyd wanted us to know that he laughs every time he drives past a gas station and sees $5 per gallon gasoline. We should also know that he is laughing at the approximately $5 per fill-up in fuel taxes he doesn’t have to pay — taxes that go directly toward the reconstruction of the very roadways EVs share with gasoline-powered vehicles.

Every time a vehicle drives on a road, the car damages the road. Taxing a gallon of gasoline enables federal, state and local entities to collect the revenue to rebuild a given road as that road wears out. More accurately, the gasoline tax is a user fee. Electric vehicles damage roads as much as gasoline-powered vehicles — arguably even more given the increased weight of EVs — but they don’t pay the user fee.

So while Mr. Boyd is laughing at gasoline prices, he is also laughing at us suckers who pay for his roads. And he would be screaming if his registration went up hundreds of dollars per year to cover the user fee he evades.

LETTER: Heaven forbid anyone should enjoy the view of the Strip
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

Clark County commissioners claim “safety” as the reason for their proposed ban on people stopping on bridges overlooking the Strip. But a more accurate assessment would be greed.

LETTER: Nevada, water and government subsidies
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Subsidies are like tax deductions. Somebody else has to make up for the money lost due to a tax deduction. It’s time to halt subsidies of all kinds.

LETTER: School Board member goes after parents group
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

Linda Cavazos of the Clark County School Board attacked Moms for Liberty because they don’t want their children to be exposed to porn?

