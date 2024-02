AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File

Well so much for this GOP caucus. My wife and I are both disabled. I’m 73, she’s 68. We tried to go and vote, and there were about 1,000 people there already. The parking lot was so full that people was parking on both sides of the street. This was a large industrial area. Without a doubt, we would have been in line two hours or more. I can’t believe the Republicans messed this up so badly.