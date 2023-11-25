47°F
Letters

LETTER: Henderson approves major housing development

Jim Hayes Las Vegas
November 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
An aerial view of Three Kids Mine, an abandoned mine to be buried and developed on top of it, i ...
An aerial view of Three Kids Mine, an abandoned mine to be buried and developed on top of it, is seen, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read in the Wednesday Review-Journal (“Mine development OK’d”) that the Henderson City Council approved the development of a 3,000-home community at the old Three Kids Mine. Apparently it is OK to add to our already over-developed community with a water shortage problem, but I have to follow a strict watering schedule to maintain my property landscaping or face harsh penalties if I violate the schedule. Does anyone else see an incongruence in this type of thinking by government leaders?

Where was the Southern Nevada Water Authority enforcement we see on commercials when this decision was made? Is there anyone speaking for the people already living in Las Vegas?

