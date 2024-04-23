83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Inflation is worse than reported

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
RICH LOWRY: Alvin Bragg makes history — preposterously
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
LETTER: Inclusivity and equity are musts in education
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
April 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his April 16 letter, John Severson laments the compounding effect of inflation and the growth of consumer price index exceeding after-tax income growth. It’s worse than he thinks.

The CPI is not accurately reported. This is because shrinkflation, the art of reducing the contents within a package without reducing its price, has not been factored into the CPI as a price increase under President Joe Biden, owing to the alleged difficulty in gathering statistics. So even if the reported CPI increase were to be correctly determined for the current fiscal year, the base against which it would be applied would be substantially understated thanks to three years of understating previous CPI hikes. And unless corrected in the base amount, those errors will compound in perpetuity.

Those living on Social Security or federal retirement checks are most vulnerable because the CPI is the basis for their income increases.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Where I need to be’: Strip headliner plans magic in move to The Strat
recommend 2
Report: Israel did not express concern about UN agency staff helping refugees
recommend 3
Performer paralyzed during ‘O’ show sues Cirque du Soleil
recommend 4
Is Morgan Wallen opening a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip?
recommend 5
Valley of Fire building new visitor center
recommend 6
Findlay donates to Hope for the City nonprofit