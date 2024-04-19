76°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Jimmy Wike Mesquite
April 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

This incensed the White House and administration officials then followed up with their most terrifying phrase, “If you do that again, you will be held accountable.” I’ll bet a completely intimidated and horrified Iran is now laying down its arms and begging for forgiveness. Such is the power of our current administration.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
Jeff Garofalo Las Vegas

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Justice is not always served
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: No comfort in falling inflation rates
John Severson Henderson

I suggest that our politicians spend less time attacking each other and more time developing a plan to reduce inflation.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
LETTER: Jacky Rosen runs from her Democrat-ness
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Cobey Du’bravo’s Wednesday letter in which he criticized Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign ad for implying she is a maverick Democrat.

