LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

This incensed the White House and administration officials then followed up with their most terrifying phrase, “If you do that again, you will be held accountable.” I’ll bet a completely intimidated and horrified Iran is now laying down its arms and begging for forgiveness. Such is the power of our current administration.