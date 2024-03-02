59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden and student loan handouts

Craig Larson Mesquite
March 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I wholeheartedly agree with Joyce Belveals’s recent letter to the editor regarding President Joe Biden’s forgiveness of student loans. Because I made the mistake of paying off my college loans, I am wondering if President Biden is planning on a free money giveaway for people like me. I recently purchased a new car, and I really don’t want to pay back the loan. I am hoping that with a stroke of the pen the president can make my debt vanish.

Actually, why doesn’t President Biden take it a step further? Why not give every American citizen (you could also include illegal immigrants) $1 million? Sure, a loaf of bread would cost $350, but being a millionaire should take away at least a little bit of the pain.

Sarcasm aside, I am so sick of politicians doing only what’s best for themselves to pander for votes, rather than doing what is right for the country.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTERS: Don’t blame Republicans for border chaos
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

The president and his handlers alone have done an outstanding job of notifying the world that the border is open and the welcome mat is out.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: FBI comes after its own trusted informant
Rick Kern Incline Village

Remember when the Democrats lectured us on the importance of never revealing the identity of a confidential informant? Apparently, when you provide the FBI with information about a sitting president taking bribes from Ukraine, all bets are off.

More stories
LETTER: The front door is wide open
LETTER: The front door is wide open
LETTER: Democrats try to blame Republicans for border mess
LETTER: Democrats try to blame Republicans for border mess
LETTER: Congress should let the Dreamers stay
LETTER: Congress should let the Dreamers stay
LETTER: A path toward immigration reform
LETTER: A path toward immigration reform
CLARENCE PAGE: Economic gloominess in spite of upbeat data
CLARENCE PAGE: Economic gloominess in spite of upbeat data
LETTER: Biden and the border
LETTER: Biden and the border