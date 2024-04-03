LETTER: Joe Biden’s cash haul

Experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run.

President Joe Biden, with assistance from former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, racked-up more than $26 million at a fundraiser this past week. Money is the coin of the realm in politics. But the question is: For whom? The top of the ticket or the bottom?

The answer is the bottom: Specifically, those running for the House and Senate.

But the experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run. Dollars don’t vote, people do.