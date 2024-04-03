65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s cash haul

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: North Las Vegas land deal raises eyebrows
Former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
Construction is underway for a new housing community at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Lavange Stre ...
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A plan for Metro and bad drivers
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas
April 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

President Joe Biden, with assistance from former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, racked-up more than $26 million at a fundraiser this past week. Money is the coin of the realm in politics. But the question is: For whom? The top of the ticket or the bottom?

The answer is the bottom: Specifically, those running for the House and Senate.

But the experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run. Dollars don’t vote, people do.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: Vocational education finally making big strides
recommend 2
Las Vegas man to serve 8 years to life in shooting rampage
recommend 3
SAUNDERS: The southern border is the big issue for 2024
recommend 4
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California
recommend 5
Strong quake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
recommend 6
Celebrating the final hours of the Tropicana in Las Vegas — PHOTOS