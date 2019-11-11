LETTER: Las Vegas City Council criminalizes being homeless

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Members of the Las Vegas City Council, in their infinite wisdom, solved the homeless problem by criminalizing people sleeping or camping on city streets (Thursday Review-Journal). Here’s the kicker. The punishment for a violation is $1,000 or up to six months in jail. If homeless people had a thousand dollars, I seriously doubt you would see them on the streets, and the alternative jail time would be like winning the homeless lottery. Wow, room and board for six months provided free of charge by the city! It’s a Christmas miracle.