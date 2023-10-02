63°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas tree planting at a bargain price

Roy Moffett Las Vegas
October 1, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
I read recently in the Review-Journal that the federal government is shelling out $5 million for UNLV to plant approximately 3,000 trees in the Las Vegas area. It’s amazing that the cost is so reasonable at only $1,667 per tree. This is a commendable undertaking but exorbitantly expensive. And, by the way, those dollars belong to the taxpayer, not the federal government. Please give me a breakdown of where all the money is going.

Sadly, in my mind, it’s another Bidenomics boondoggle.

