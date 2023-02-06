LETTER: Learning to read is more than phonics
Sounding out is just one tool.
Regarding Mona Charon’s Jan. 25 commentary, “Why Johnny might finally learn to read”: Before you get too excited about a full phonics approach to reading instruction, remember that you can spell “fish” “ghoti” (the “gh” in enough, the “o” in women, and the “ti” in nation). Ghoti equals fish.
Teaching reading is difficult. You’ll look for shortcuts to get a 6-year-old going. Phonics help, but it’s only a tool. There is more to it.