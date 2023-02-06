LETTER: Learning to read is more than phonics

Lynnea Lamb, 11, helps her brother Deon, 5, read a book during the Reading Rangers Summer Reading Program at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Students were given the opportunity to meet Reading Rangers superhero characters and pick up free books. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Regarding Mona Charon’s Jan. 25 commentary, “Why Johnny might finally learn to read”: Before you get too excited about a full phonics approach to reading instruction, remember that you can spell “fish” “ghoti” (the “gh” in enough, the “o” in women, and the “ti” in nation). Ghoti equals fish.

Teaching reading is difficult. You’ll look for shortcuts to get a 6-year-old going. Phonics help, but it’s only a tool. There is more to it.